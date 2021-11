Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 16:44 Hits: 7

Former President Trump is asking a D.C. federal judge to block a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 Committee for records relating to Jan. 6 and the Big Lie created during his administration.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/wTbiV5-Av5A/11-a-m-et-trump-tries-to-block-jan-6-subpoena-in-court