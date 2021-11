Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021

The Senate confirmed Thomas Nides to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel in a voice vote on Wednesday. Nides, who was among a list of ambassador nominations that the White House announced in June, had been a former deputy secretary of State...

