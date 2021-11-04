GOPer Claims Trump Tax Cuts Did More To Lift Kids Out Of Poverty

Articles

Rep. Kevin Brady isn't exactly the sharpest tool in the shed, as he displays in this interview with Stephanie Ruhle this morning. But he does know how to spin. "When it comes to monetary policy, that is on the Fed. I know you think the Biden administration is dropping the ball, they need to pay attention to inflation. What does the Fed need to do?" Ruhle asked. "I think one, stop making things worse. They've really been in denial. I get frustrated with the Fed because I think they've been in big denial about the labor shortage for way too long, certainly about inflation. I think they're trying to sell this as transitory but it doesn't feel that way," he said. She asked again what he wanted them to do. "I think this tapering is a little bit of a help but they're still pushing Congress to go big on more stimulus spending and they're not addressing the labor shortage in any way. I get frustrated because covid isn't the problem with inflation or the labor shortage. That was already present in the economy in a bad way before the delta variant showed up, but in this new spending package, for example, beyond over a trillion dollars of crippling tax hikes, including on small businesses, there are a couple programs that actually discourage Americans from reconnecting to work. The new child tax credit will no longer be tied to earnings so it becomes a welfare program," he said.

