QAnon Meets Ancestry.com And Insists Trump Is Patton's Heir

Thursday, 04 November 2021

So ha ha funny there's this sect of the QAnon movement that expected JFK Jr. to not only be secretly alive, but also to show up at Dealey Plaza this week and announce he is Trump's running mate for 2024. HUNDREDS of people showed up for this baloney, showing off TRUMP/KENNEDY banners, t-shirts, and other merch-for-chumps. On Wednesday night, Rachel Maddow showed a video of Qanon podcasters discussing the "bloodlines! It's all about the bloodlines!" of Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy Jr. They somehow coalesce around Mango Mussolini being the biological child of General George S. Patton. It also has something to do with the Rolling Stones concert in town. So….is JFK jr gonna sing ‘Jumpin Jack Flash’ or not? https://t.co/Pkq1W8qMdT — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) November 4, 2021 JFK Jr. was supposed to show up in Dallas and then magic would happen and Trump would be president again. We need mental health trucks in Texas.

