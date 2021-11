Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 22:05 Hits: 0

Former President Trump’s lawsuit to block the Jan. 6 Committee’s probe gets a hearing Thursday, and the stakes are high.

The case could close off one of the last avenues of accountability for the former president and his actions in subverting the 2020 election.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/jZPEKtumXKM/trump-takes-a-shot-at-ending-accountability-for-all-presidents-ever