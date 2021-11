Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 01:18 Hits: 5

Democrat Eric Adams' job now is to lead NYC out of the effects of the pandemic, historic job losses, skyrocketing housing prices, and a broke transportation system.

(Image credit: Eduardo Munoz/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/02/1051678758/new-york-elects-eric-adams-as-its-second-black-mayor