Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 17:37 Hits: 4

It's the first major gun case at the court since 2008 when the court ruled that the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms grants individuals the right to keep a gun at home for self-defense.

(Image credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/03/1051988277/supreme-court-appears-skeptical-of-new-yorks-restrictive-gun-control-law