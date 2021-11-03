Dead Police Chief Wished He Would've Gotten The Vaccine

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021

His wife later said he would’ve got a vaccine if he knew how hard he would have to fight to live. "He actually said, ‘If I get better, I’ll take all three, I don’t ever want to go through this again,’” she said. If only he'd known, right? Source: Al.com A small-town Alabama police chief who died of COVID-19 loved the community he served and regretted his decision against getting vaccinated, his widow said. Buddy Crabtree, a 10-year veteran of the Ider Police Department in northeastern Alabama, died Saturday of the illness caused by the new coronavirus, news outlets reported. He was often seen inside schools in the town of about 650 people. ... She said her husband said he would’ve got a vaccine, which health officials say prevents nearly all serious cases of COVID-19 and deaths, if he knew how hard he would have to fight to live. Police Chief Buddy Crabtree of Ider, AL has died of covid. He told his wife he regretted not getting the vaccine: “He actually said, if I get better, I’ll take all three. I never want to go through this again.” pic.twitter.com/69Kl9AiQOY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 2, 2021

