Jim Messina: 'If We Don't Go Out And Sell, We'll Get Our Butts Kicked'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 12:05 Hits: 6

Welcome to the Electoral Autopsy That Never Ends! Joe Scarborough told Obama advisor Jim Messina, "I haven't seen a Democrat that knew how to punch on a campaign trail since Barack Obama. What does the party have to do?" "Joe Biden won the presidency because he was going to be the stability president who could address this, the slides you showed, and get some stuff done," Messina said. "What have we had? Month after month of Democrats on Democrats, circular firing squad. The voters hate the sausage making of laws. They want things to get done. We contested a law on Trump and the abortion issue. What we didn't talk about was the economy. "Economic voters, we win elections as Democrats when we prosecute the economic argument. When we go at the economy and say, 'We're going to make your lives better.' Instead, we're having month after month of debate about how big the number is. Who cares? What does that mean for average voters? Sell this thing you passed last night on prescription drugs. We've been through this before. I'm old. I remember these things. "In 2009, we lost Ted Kennedy's, you know, incredibly blue Senate seat in Massachusetts. We went back and said, 'Okay, we have to pass Obamacare right now and get this thing done and go sell it.' So we need to wrap up these negotiations, and we need to go out there and say, 'This is what we just did to make your life better. This is the difference between us and them.' If we don't, we'll get our butts kicked in the midterm elections."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/jim-messina-if-we-dont-go-out-and-sell