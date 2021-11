Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 03:17 Hits: 7

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner (D) on Tuesday evening suggested that the gubernatorial race in his home commonwealth has been close because “unfortunately, all these races have become so nationalized.”Asked by host Linsey Davis on “ABC News Live” ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/579759-warner-on-close-virginia-election-unfortunately-all-these-races-have-become