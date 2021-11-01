The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Darien LWV Letter Supporting GOP Candidate Unauthorized And Withdrawn

Remember good ole boy David Brown, of Darien, CT? The Republican running to retain his seat on the School Board, who saw fit to flash the "white power" hand signal for the entirety of his 30-second closing statement at a candidates' forum? When called out on it by a number of people, including students at the high school's Black Student Union, Democrats running for office in Darien, and a Democratic state senator, Darien's GOP cried foul, closed ranks around him, going on the offensive accusing the Democrats of dirty politics. Then Darien's League of Women Voters got involved (they'd hosted and moderated the candidates' forum,) issuing a letter in full support of Brown and demanding an apology that is "permanent and easily searchable on the internet" from the Democrats who'd posted screenshots asking Brown to explain why he'd made that particular hand gesture. The letter itself was absurd and outrageous, and guess what? It turns out to have been unauthorized.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/david-brown-darien-connecticut-election

