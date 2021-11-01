Dem Lawmaker Challenges Merrick Garland: 'Step Up Or Step Out'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 12:45 Hits: 7

Ruben Gallego, who represents Arizona's 7th district, is often mentioned as a likely challenger to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. He talked to CNN's Jim Acosta about his experience during the Jan. 6th Capitol attack, and called out Merrick Garland. "As you know, Congressman, Merrick Garland is the attorney general of the United States. He was put in charge of the Justice Department by President Joe Biden and members of your party. Are you saying that you would like Merrick Garland to step it up?" Acosta asked. "Look, either Merrick Garland steps it up or needs to step out," Gallego said. "The attorney general of the United States, the most important thing is to protect the Constitution of the United States. He's failing now because he wants to stick to some norms. There are no norms when there's an almost coup of this country. There are people out there that should be prosecuted, and Merrick Garland needs to be leading the team that does it. "Right now, the sentencings they're trying to hand out to people that were caught on January 6th in the Capitol are slaps on the wrists. I don't know what Merrick Garland is thinking he's able to accomplish this, but he's showing true weakness in a moment when we need, actually, true strength."

