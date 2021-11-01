The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Media FAIL: NY Times Portrays GOP Activist As 'Swing Voter'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Ladies and gentlemen, your librul media. Glenn Miller, tax attorney at Katten, placed an article in Quillette last September (https://t.co/LtaSjQOLbf), donated to Bob McDonnell in 2009 and Mitt Romney in 2012, even a GOP AG in WV. He threw a few hundred bucks to BdB in 2016, but nothing on record for Hillary or Biden. https://t.co/CGNanPdiU9 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 1, 2021 Imagine accepting a quote on not wanting to be embarrassed from someone who publishes in Quillette. pic.twitter.com/3BtNvIY1lN — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 1, 2021

