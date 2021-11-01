The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Anti-vaxxer Of The Day: Charles Robinson II, Dead From COVID

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

According to his obituary, Charles Edward Robinson, II, 48, of Cumberland, MD, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. It says "Charles was a self-employed truck driver for over 20 years. Outside of work, his two favorite things were his family and riding motorcycles." Harleys, no doubt. Judging by his Facebook posts, he was staunchly anti-vax to the bitter end. "I ain't afraid of covid or dying, I dam [sic] sure ain't afraid of taking someone with me on my way out," Robinson wrote on Facebook. Sorryantivaxxer.com dug up at least a dozen examples of his anti-vax stance on his Facebook page, the most telling of which might have been this post from July. I assume the irony of that hashtag never registered with Charles Robinson. Or the message on his T-shirt on Facebook. They then posted a dozen or more of those inane anti-vax memes you see posted around, each one dumber than the last. His wife Mary Elizabeth posted this poem to Facebook after he died.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/anti-vaxxer-day-charles-robinson-ii-dead

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version