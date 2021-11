Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 10:01 Hits: 1

Democrats are set to try, again, this week to advance President Biden’s two-part economic package after being forced to punt amid deep intra-party divisions. Congressional Democrats and the White House spent the weekend negotiating after Biden’...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/579346-this-week-democrats-prepare-to-try-again-on-bidens-economic-package