Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 20:59 Hits: 3

Former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (D) says he will not mount a challenge against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to represent New York in the U.S. Senate.Alexandra Fetissoff, a spokeswoman for Franken, told Politico that while the former senator misses the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/579328-franken-rules-out-challenge-against-gillibrand-for-senate-seat