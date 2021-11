Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 09:01 Hits: 6

Arguments over race, the pandemic and the impact on schools have taken center stage. Democrats fight back voter disaffection as a Republican candidate gains traction in a state that's trended blue.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/01/1050967328/as-they-elect-a-governor-virginia-voters-show-how-all-politics-have-become-natio