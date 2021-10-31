Anti-vaxxer Screams For Schools, Town Halls To Be 'Burned To The Ground'

Articles

A speaker at a protest against vaccines in Staten Island suggested that town halls and schools would be "burned to the ground" unless vaccine mandates are reversed. Video of the Sunday rally was shared on Twitter by ScooterCasterNY. The protesters were said to have gathered outside a venue where Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) was speaking. "If they're going to push this on the kids," the speaker says, "I can guarantee you one thing: town halls and schools will be f--king burned to the ground." The remarks were met with raucous cheers from the crowd. "In 1776, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, anyone grabbed a gun and they f--king shot each other!" he exclaimed. "Yeah!" people in the crowd shouted. "I do not condone violence and hope we do not get to that," the man added. "But just understand that there are plenty of people that are ready to go there." Watch the video below.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/anti-vaxxer-rallies-schools-be-burned