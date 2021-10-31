911 Transcripts Show San Marcos Cops Mocking Biden Bus That Called For Help

Articles

Remember the horrific incident on a Texas highway where a "Trump Train" of psycho, flag waving, Trump supporting Nazis tried to run a Biden bus off the highway? The incident happened in late October 2020, right before the election. The incredibly dangerous situation involved "a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County." One minor collision occurred, and based on the dangerous situation, the Biden team of Texas Democrats cancelled three events scheduled for that weekend, citing "safety concerns." Well, it looks the San Marcos police were aware of what was going on, and instead of reporting to the scene to escort the bus, they mocked the 911 callers as they frantically called the police for assistance, while the dangerous situation escalated in real time. Wow.

