Corrupt Conservatives Move To Kneecap Another Courageous Progressive Voice

Let me start with something uninformed and typically stupid and misleading from three Politico senior reporters about the IL-06 congressional race, pitting progressive Marie Newman against garden variety New Dem Sean Casten: "Both are progressive, but Newman would likely try to run to Casten’s left." According to ProgressivePunch, the only member of Congress with a more progressive voting record than Marie Newman is Andy Levin (D-MI). She's tied with Mondaire Jones (D-NY) for second place-- 98.96%, compared to Levin's 99.46%. She's part of the Congressional Progressive Caucus leadership team and she won her election by defeating an abhorrent, long-term corrupt Blue Dog Dan Lipinski, ruffling some establishment feathers-- who just struck back at her by drawing her into Chuy Garcia's district by 3 blocks!

