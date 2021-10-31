Ron Johnson Gets Shut Down By Law Professor

Articles

Sunday, 31 October 2021

On Friday, Ron Johnson (Q - Mar A Largo) was doing his two favorite things - spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories and playing the victim card. The subject of the day was the supposed bias by social media platforms and how they were violating Free Speech rights. He didn't get too far before a law professor, Dr. Mary Anne Franks, shut him down and took him to school: In a hearing in the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Gov Affairs today, @ma_franks had a sharp response to Sen. Ron Johnson, who pushed the idea that social media moderation favors the left. She noted the asymmetry of the problem on the right as it relates to extremism. pic.twitter.com/nsPrxMplMV — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) October 28, 2021 Franks started by pointing out that the various social media platforms were operated by private companies and therefore did not have to adhere to the Constitution per se. Then she went in for the kill by using actual, data driven facts:

