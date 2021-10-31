Rand Paul Likens Verbal Protests Against Sinema To Having His Ribs Broken

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 16:17 Hits: 4

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Sunday said that peaceful protests against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) could be compared to a personal conflict he had with his neighbor that ended in violence. During an appearance on Fox News, Paul suggested that the protests against Sinema were examples of mobs and bullying. Protesters have been pushing the Arizona senator to support her party's agenda. "There's got to be a better way," Paul opined. "You know, I had six ribs broken, part of my lung removed. I still suffer from the pain inflicted by someone who attacked me from behind without any kind of realization that I was getting ready to be hit very hard from behind." While Paul claimed that the attack on him was "motivated by politics," reports indicated that he has a history of conflict with the neighbor who attacked him. "Yeah, there's got to be something done about the dialog," he added. "I have criticized and condemned people who would go in a bathroom to film Sen. Sinema. I mean, I think it's abhorrent and, really, we have to arrest some of these people. We've had people trying to kill us. They need to be arrested."

