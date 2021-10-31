Fox Contributor Busts Trump For 'Gaslighting' On Russia Collusion

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 18:47 Hits: 3

Fox News contributor Marie Harf reminded viewers -- and her colleagues -- on Sunday that many of the allegations claiming that members of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia turned out to be true. Last week, The Wall Street Journal belatedly fact-checked a column written by Trump that was filled with lies about the 2020 election. In its fact check of the president, the Journal suggested that progressives had no room to complain because they "fell so easily for false Russian collusion claims." For his part, Trump has called on the Pulitzer prize board to rescind its 2018 awards to the New York Times and Washington Post for their reporting on the Russia investigation. Trump has repeatedly referred to the investigation as a "hoax." While discussing the column on Fox News, Harf confronted Washington Examiner writer Susan Ferrechio after she complained that the media was reporting on Trump "as if he were an alleged Russian agent." "A lot of those allegations turned out to be true," Harf noted. "We know a lot about what people like Paul Manafort did. For example, Mike Flynn. I think this is Donald Trump gaslighting us. His whole politics is based on grievance politics. Us vs. them."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/fox-news-contrubutor-busts-trump