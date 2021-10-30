Critical Race Theory Outrage Highlights Massive Press Failure

Articles

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here. Trying to pull off an upset in the Virginia governor’s race next week, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin continues his push with an unlikely pledge at the center of his campaign: If elected he would immediately ban the teaching of critical race theory in Commonwealth classrooms. His promise to voters has produced nonstop media coverage, as the political press eagerly hypes the possibility of a Democratic loss. What the media have uniformly failed to do in Virginia, and nationwide as deep-pocketed, right-wing activists march on with their manufactured outrage over CRT, is forcefully point out that it’s not taught in schools. Period. When pressed, most Republican parents, politicians and activists aren’t able to explain what CRT is. (It’s an academic framework taught at the college level that examines how systemic racism is ingrained in America’s history.)

