Joy Reid Presents The Absolute Scariest

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021

Taking a break from her nightly segment of 'The Absolute Worst,' Joy Reid instead details the nightmare scenario of a return of Donald Trump to office with a successful stolen election because of so many Republican bootlickers who'll help him overturn election results. Source: Raw Story Donning a witch costume with a Halloween-themed backdrop and sound effects, MSNBC host Joy Reid revealed a "spooky nightmare" about "what America could look like in January 2025" on Friday night. "Just picture it, an even older, weirder Donald Trump buoyed by Republicans who game the voting system," Reid said in "The Absolute Scariest," which replaced "The Absolute Worst" segment at the end of her show. In Reid's nightmare, Trump loses the 2024 election — "because he's a loser and most young people and people of color can't stand him" — but it doesn't matter because there are enough MAGA-loving governors to overturn Joe Biden's victory. So Joy Reid usually ends with “The Absolute Worst” person in political news of the day on her show #TheReidOut and they changed it to “The Absolute Scariest” ? in political news and she dressed up like Morticia Addams! Well played ? pic.twitter.com/6edo4IQVWd

