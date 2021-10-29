No One Will Say It Out Loud, But Fox News Is Our Radio Rwanda

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021

Anderson Cooper did a long segment last night called "Poison," and it reminded me of something I think about a lot these days: Radio Rwanda, the incendiary radio station whose propaganda resulted in the 1994 mass genocide of Tutsis. Do you really think it can't happen here? Cooper pointed out that Fox and the related Murdoch properties like the Wall St. Journal have no problem pumping out right-wing poison. "I want to read you something a Wall Street Journal reporter told Brian Stelter. 'I think it's disappointing that our opinion section reports so much misinformation.' Another reporter tweeted this from a Daily Beast colleague that says 'Newspapers don't exist so powerful people can publish whatever lies they want.' Both reporters are talking about the paper's decision to publish a letter by the former president full of lies about the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania," Cooper said. He noted the Journal did not fact check Trump's letter. "They just printed it and that retweet gets into why. Rupert Murdoch is happy to enable his lies and use some of his marquee properties to amplify them. Listen to testimony from a Pennsylvania election official."

