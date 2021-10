Articles

Published on Friday, 29 October 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the few Republican lawmakers who’ve been outspoken in denouncing ex-President Donald Trump, announced on Friday morning that he will not run for reelection in the 2022 midterms.

