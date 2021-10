Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 20:21 Hits: 7

President Biden is in Rome, where he began the first day of his foreign trip with a deeply personal meeting, a visit with Pope Francis –- and ended with an important diplomatic make-up session.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/29/1050620397/president-biden-kicks-off-his-trip-abroad-with-a-long-day-of-diplomacy-in-rome