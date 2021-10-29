Tiki Torch Bearers Come Out To Highlight Youngkin's Racist Campaign

Articles

Republicans are using racism to animate Virginia's GOP base to vote for Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday for governor. For months now, critical race theory screaming matches have taken over the debate in Virginia ever since Fox News and their activists made that a mantra in the summer. They don't see their own hypocrisy in being racist and objecting to a discussion of race. But because of Trump, the white supremacist wing of the GOP is out front and center for all to see while the Republican Congress remains silent on the racist takeover of their party. On Friday, imitating the despicable Charlottesville Unite The Right rallygoers, five Youngkin "supporters" were photographed holding tiki torches in support of their extremist candidate in front of the Youngkin campaign bus. NBC 29 reports, "Youngkin made a stop at Guadalajara’s East Main Street location early Friday, October 29. While he was inside, several people stood with Tiki torches next to Youngkin’s campaign bus outside the restaurant." “I think they work for Terry McAuliffe, and I’m sure he sent them,” Youngkin said. They don't work for Terry McAuliffe. They were a stunt staged by the Lincoln Project, a group of Never-Trumper Republicans who thought it would be a good idea.

