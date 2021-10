Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 09:01 Hits: 0

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was forced from office after nearly a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment. A new criminal complaint alleges he forcibly touched a female staff member.

