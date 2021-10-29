Joy Ann Reid: 'Republicans Unleashed This Monster On All Of Us'

Articles

Friday, 29 October 2021

Tucker Carlson is running an absolutely insane January 6th "True Story" special on FOX News (so you know it is going to actually be complete horse shit). Here is the promo video, complete with drums, helicopters, Ashli Babbitt, guns, AR-15's, more guns, "Patriot", waterboarding terrorists, more AR-15's, the KKK, Osama Bin Laden and soldiers. And more guns. [clmediameta nid=171796] Joy Ann Reid had thoughts about Tuckems. And she came in HOT. Scorching hot. Talking about this Goebbels-esque propaganda video, she said: "I am only showing you this because you need to see just how unhinged and frankly dangerous this is. Especially coming from the most watched person on FOX News. The domestic war on terror is here. It's coming after half of the country. I've been told that I'm a white nationalist, me. False flags have happened in this country. Glory, glory hallelujah of which may have been January 6. A false flag. He honestly seems to be pushing fascistic propaganda." Yes, exactly. Propaganda. Lies, White nationalism. Evil.

