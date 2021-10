Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 16:54 Hits: 4

Virginia’s attorney general has had enough, demanding that a conspiratorial state senator provide evidence for her “baseless” assertions that the upcoming election results will reflect Democratic cheating.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/PySCnSQngCY/virginia-attorney-general-demands-conspiratorial-state-sen-share-evidence-for-her-wild-claims