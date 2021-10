Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 17:18 Hits: 6

A U.S. agreement to share nuclear submarine technology with Australia caused a rift with France. On Friday President Biden reiterated to President Emmanuel Macron that France is a valued partner.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/29/1050510713/biden-admits-to-frances-leader-that-a-contentious-defense-deal-was-handled-poorl