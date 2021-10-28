White House Unveils New, $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Framework, Seeks Dems’ Support

Articles

Could this finally be it?

The White House unveiled a new reconciliation framework this morning, one it says it believes all Democrats will get behind. Biden is pushing both chambers of Congress to pass the bipartisan infrastructure deal alongside the new, $1.75 trillion reconciliation package that the framework details. It remains unclear whether centrist senators Manchin and Sinema are supporting the new framework, and whether House progressives will support the BIF.

