Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 15:19 Hits: 0

The increasingly tight race for governor in Virginia has drawn national attention and is being seen as a referendum on President Joe Biden’s agenda. Republican Glenn Youngkin is gaining ground on Democrat Terry McAuliffe – as voters prepare to go the polls Tuesday in a state that has gone for Democrats in recent years. VOA’s Steve Redisch reports.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/virginia-gubernatorial-election-reflects-us-national-politics/6289243.html