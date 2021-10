Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 20:21 Hits: 2

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to expel 10 Western ambassadors, including the U.S., because they have criticized the detention of civil society advocate Osman Kavala.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/28/1050177213/10-embassies-call-for-turkey-to-release-imprisoned-civil-society-leader-osman-ka