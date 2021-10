Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 15:07 Hits: 8

Robert Costa's book Peril, which he co-wrote with Bob Woodward, goes inside Trump's war room on the eve of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Costa says the 2024 election could trigger a constitutional crisis.

(Image credit: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/28/1049841180/peril-co-author-robert-costa-trump-insurrection