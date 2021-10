Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 16:31 Hits: 8

Costco pays $17 an hour after a second raise this year. Starbucks is raising hourly pay to $15 amid a union effort. Major chains are pushing to draw workers, who have shunned a million retail jobs.

(Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/28/1049980529/starbucks-and-costco-raising-wages-in-the-nationwide-competition-for-workers