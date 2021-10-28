The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rules Are Rules, Even For Anti-Vaxxers

Twitter user @Soogia1 grabbed a video taken by a woman who spent a truckload of money on concert tickets and a suite but is whining because she either needs to show a vaccine card or test negative before the event. Her complaints are then shredded by the hard facts of reality: Rules are rules, Kara. #COVID19 #GetVaccinated #Vaccine pic.twitter.com/f2vN29Jg72 — Soogia1 (@SOOGIA_1) October 18, 2021 Besides the shirt and shoes rule, it makes you wonder if these nimrods use seatbelts or turn on their headlights at night. Someone really needs to remind these selfish anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers that wanting all the benefits without assuming any of the responsibilities isn't patriotism, it's adolescence.

