Biden Meets With House Dems, Asks Support For New Bill Framework

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 13:43 Hits: 3

Joe Biden is basically asking House Dems to trust him that they won't get screwed if they vote for the infrastructure before the reconciliation bill is passed. More details will follow later this morning. Via NBC News: WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that he has reached a deal with Senate Democratic holdouts on a $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill, according to senior administration officials. The apparent deal represents the culmination of months of sometimes tense negotiations between moderate and progressive lawmakers. The package contains a wide-ranging set of programs that, if enacted, will profoundly impact the lives of families with children, low-income Americans and the renewable energy economy. The apparent deal represents the culmination of months of sometimes tense negotiations between moderate and progressive lawmakers. Here's what's still in the package:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/trust-me-biden-urges-house-dems-support