The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Howard Dean Takes Down Ted Cruz's 'Comfort For Nazis'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

As my colleague Ellen pointed out earlier, Ted Cruz used a Senate Hearing to remind Nazis they have constitutional rights. Because making Nazis feel good is part of Ted Cruz's performative gotcha Senate skillz. All of the Republicans at the Merrick Garland were simply performing to create "the perfect Hannity clip": [email protected] @socalmom and I were saying this yesterday on our podcast. Take the cameras out until they learn. Republicans have degraded congressional hearings into opportunities to craft the perfect Hannity clip - by Aaron Rupar - Public Notice https://t.co/BvcfGffLYs — Karoli (@Karoli) October 28, 2021 And Ted Cruz was desperate to do so, of course. Howard Dean has had it with Cruz and notes that many many voters have had it, as well. Dean didn't sugarcoat it: "Cruz is part of the problem. He incites hatred, fury. His voting record is appalling and he doesn't belong in the Senate."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/howard-dean-takes-down-ted-cruzs-comfort

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version