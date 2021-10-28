Anti-Vaxxer Of The Day: Paul Kendall, Dead At 74

Articles

Paul Kendall, a perennial Republican candidate in Alaska who once ran against Lisa Murkowski has died from COVID, just two weeks after his unhinged rant against mask-wearing in the Anchorage Assembly where he was forcibly removed after calling someone a "cocksucker." Source: Sorryantivaxxer.com According to social media posts (below), Paul Kendall died October 27, 2021. Paul ran for office several times in past 10 years. In 2012 he ran for Alaska state senate and lost. Then in 2016 he ran against Lisa Murkowski in Republican primary and lost. Finally in 2018 he ran for Mayor of Anchorage and lost. ... Paul didn't have much presence on social media, which was probably why he did so poorly at the polling stations in the three political races he was in. However, he left us this video of him attending an Anchorage Assembly meeting to protest mask mandates just two weeks before he died. In the video below, the man he calls a "cocksucker" is gay. ... Paul will now be remembered for his unhinged rant in an assembly meeting, and then subsequently dying just two weeks later because he didn't abide by the safety measures he was protesting against. RIP Paul. https://t.co/gR60fzSdVF

