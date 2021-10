Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021

The House Jan. 6 select committee has delayed its request to President Joe Biden’s team for about 50 pages worth of Trump-era White House documents that the National Archivist has already approved for the panel to obtain.

