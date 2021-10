Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 09:00 Hits: 13

Biden is the second Catholic U.S. president, and his faith is central in his public image. The pastor at a D.C. church where the president worships tells NPR that Biden has felt supported by Francis.

(Image credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/28/1049743699/bidens-meeting-with-pope-francis-will-be-both-official-and-deeply-personal