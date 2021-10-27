Psaki Bashes Anti-Choice Reporter For Asinine Abortion Question

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 21:35 Hits: 12

I hope you're all sitting down, because I'm about to tell you something that will shock you to your core. Owen Jensen, "reporter" with the "network," Eternal Word Television Network, asked Jen Psaki a question about Pres. Joe Biden's beliefs about abortion. "As you know, millions of Catholics will be watching when president and Pope Francis meet. The White House has said they will discuss working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity. Question one: Will that include the human dignity of the unborn?" asked Jensen. "Well, Owen, as you know, although you ask me most often, if not every time, about abortion, but I will tell you there's a great deal of agreement --" began Psaki. Jensen tried to interrupt to ask if there was a problem with his question, because he is a fragile, small-minded, one-trick-pony little man. She kept going, "Let me finish my answer. There's not. You can ask anything you want. But what I want to note, since you follow this closely, is there's a great deal of agreement and overlap between the president and Pope Francis on a range of issues: poverty, combatting the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, these are all hugely important, impactful issues that will be the centerpiece of what their discussion is when they meet," she patiently explained.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/jen-psaki-owen-jensen-abortion