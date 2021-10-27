Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 15:07 Hits: 8

Last week, Rachel Maddow covered John Eastman's apparent reversal on his so-called "coup memo." "So I took it as a sign of good news that John Eastman tried to run away from his memo. I took it as a sign of good news when it comes to this ongoing story of the Republican Party and whether they`re going to evolve out of this new role they`re in as the party that no longer believe else election results are real and should be corrected. "When criminals try to profess, 'It wasn`t me,' they acknowledge it was a crime and they don`t want to be associated with it. On Friday, it seems like that`s where the legal architect of the attempted insurrection of the capital had landed." Then she talked about activist and communications strategist Lauren Windsor, who hosts a YouTube channel called The Undercurrent. "The liberal activist who targets Republicans with a MAGA masquerade", pretending to be like-minded. Lauren Windsor has generated headlines by coaxing conservatives into making revealing statements about their views. Lauren Windsor is the person who before January 6th actually published the first evidence that Republican senators were going to be part of this plan to try to get the electoral votes rejected.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/oh-oops-john-eastman-defends-coup-memo