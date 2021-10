Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 22:05 Hits: 2

Disagreements among Democrats on several key issues, including ambitious proposals to expand Medicare benefits and lower the price of prescription drugs, are holding up a framework agreement on a major budget reconciliation package.Senate Majority...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/578595-democrats-haggle-as-deal-comes-into-focus