Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021

A parade of policy disagreements between the U.S. and its European allies — and a stalled climate bill in Congress — could make President Biden's trip to Europe this week a bumpy one.

(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

