Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 18:01 Hits: 6

Jessica Rosenworcel has been the acting chair of the commission. Gigi Sohn, a former commission staffer, would be the first openly LGBTIQ+ member of the panel.

(Image credit: Jonathan Newton/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/26/1049301069/biden-fcc-nominations-rosenworcel-sohn