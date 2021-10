Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 18:35 Hits: 6

The Arizona Democratic senator has been hard to pin down, but her moderate stance is forcing progressives in her party to make concessions.

(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/26/1049341036/kyrsten-sinema-positions-spending-negotiations-congress